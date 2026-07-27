Alonso says ‘great signing’ Rogers can rejuvenate Chelsea

English Premier League football club Chelsea’s team Manager Xabi Alonso speaks during a press conference in Sydney on July 27, 2026. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso on Monday said Morgan Rogers was “a great signing” who would make the club more competitive and expected the England midfielder to “link really well” with Cole Palmer.

The versatile Rogers was signed from Aston Villa last week for £117 million ($157 million), a record for a British player.

Alonso said he was “delighted” to lure the 23-year-old to Stamford Bridge ahead of his first match in charge, a pre-season friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday.

“It’s a great signing. I think that in that position, we needed an important player, and I’m sure that there were not many more better options than Morgan,” the Spaniard told reporters.

“So we are delighted. It means a lot for everyone.”

The swoop is a significant statement of intent from Chelsea, who finished 10th in the Premier League last season and missed out on Europe.

Alonso will have to find a way to accommodate Rogers, Palmer, Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian and another close-season signing, Geovany Quenda, into his attacking midfield positions.

“I have a plan. I have an idea. I can see them linking really well,” Alonso said on how Morgan could fit in alongside Palmer. The pair are close friends who have similar playing styles.

“You need to have a good mix, good stability players, and players that can play with more freedom,” Alonso added.

“And if we get that balance right, and we get those special players in the right positions, with good control, I think that we will be more competitive with the ball and against the ball.”

Chelsea had reportedly been chasing Rogers for two years and beat Arsenal to his signature after the Premier League champions refused to match the eye-watering fee demanded by Villa.

His transfer surpassed the previous record fee for a British player set by Manchester City when they signed England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million earlier this month.

“I think that one of his best qualities is that he’s flexible,” Alonso said of Rogers, who is not on their pre-season trip to Australia after helping England to finish third at the World Cup.

“I think that he can play in that pocket position, close to the striker, close to the turn, but he’s played as well on the right. But I think more coming from the left.

“We (will) play him where he feels he is enjoying his game, that he feels his flow. I’m sure that he will have good connections with the other players that he can have around him.

“So if we get those connections right, those little associations between them that they look for each other and they connect well, I think that it will be a great step forward in the quality of our game.”

Chelsea will also play fellow London club Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in Sydney, before flying to Hong Kong for a match against Juventus on August 5.