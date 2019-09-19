Chidi Nkwopara – OWERRI

The Imo State Police Command on Thursday paraded a self-styled prophet and his accomplices in the gruesome murder of one Princewill Ezeji, in the State.

Parading the suspects in Owerri, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, said the police on August 13 received a report on the disappearance of one Princewill Ezeji, and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Rabiu Ladodo, dispatched a crack team of policemen to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the victim.

He said: “Following a painstaking investigation, it was discovered that Princewill Ezeji bought a Toyota Camry and went to his prophet with the sum of N10,000 and some drinks, to show him the car in appreciation of God’s favour and ask for his blessings. Unfortunately, the trip marked the end of his life.

According to the PPRO, the investigation showed that the prophet killed Ezeji and took his car and other valuables.

“The phones belonging to the victim have been recovered. Upon investigation, the prophet took the police to where Ezeji was buried and the decomposing body of the victim was exhumed and the carcass recovered”, Ikeokwu added.

In a similar development, three persons allegedly involved in the gruesome murder of one Hon. Christopher Anoruo, in Egwe, Oguta Local Government Area of the state, in March this year, were also paraded by the police..

Ikeokwu said the arrest of the suspects followed “discreet investigation and hard work”. Giving a graphic account of the incident, the PPRO recalled that on March 11 this year, the Command received a report of robbery and assassination of one Hon. Christopher Anorue in Egwe, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State. According to him, some hoodlums, numbering about three, entered the house of the deceased, robbed the family of their phones, laptop and abducted Anorue. “They took him out and about two poles away from his house, they assassinated him. Following the report, the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. Through painstaking and discreet investigation, the phones of the deceased were traced to Hassan Kabiru”, Ikeokwu said. Continuing, the PPRO said when Kabiru was arrested, he told policemen that one Chimezie gave him the phone and when Chimezie was arrested, he claimed the phone was given to him by Solomon Onyemaechi. “The connecting movement of the dead man’s phone from one person to the other, necessitated their arrest and investigation is continuing. When we conclude the investigation, those found culpable would be charged for robbery and murder”, the police spokesman added.. The police similarly paraded 13 suspected cultists, arrested on their way from an initiation. “We intercepted an 18-seater bus. Upon reasonable suspicion, the stop-and-search team of the police decided to search them. It was discovered that they are members of the Black Axe Confraternity. A locally-made pistol, wraps of Indian hemp and live ammunition were recovered from them”, the PPRO said.