Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa , Abuja.

The FEC started at about 11 :00 a.m. immediately the vice president entered the chamber with the rendition of the national anthem.

The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura, said the Christian prayer, while the Minister of Communications, Mallam Isa Pantani, said the Muslim prayer.

This is the third FEC meeting since President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in for a second term in office.

President Buhari is attending the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly ((UNGA) in New York, United States.

About 30 cabinet members were present when the meeting started, while some traveled with the President to New York for the UN summit. Also present at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary in the Ecological Fund, Dr. Habiba Lawal, who represented the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari. Others were the Acting Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, and the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Jalal Arabi. Buhari had on Tuesday presented Nigeria’s National Statement during the General Debate at the UN.