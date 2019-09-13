OPL empowers 100 artisans

By Agbonkhese Oboh

One hundred artisans, comprising plumbers, electricians, masons and carpenters, have been empowered with soft skills and world-class technical abilities by OPL Academy via its Tradesmen Empowerment Programme, TEP, sponsored by ACA Foundation.

Speaking at the graduation of over 20 TEP carpenters in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of OPL, Oare Ehiemua, said besides the free training, the beneficiaries also enjoy over 80 percent employment and apprenticeship placement with partners such as Cappa & D’Alberto Plc, IO Furniture among others, noting that the best three students get scholarship for the City and Guild certification examination.

On the importance of soft skills, Oare pointed out that “the narrative about artisans on timeliness, quality of services and finishing has to change. Taking the artisans to classes on life skills they need for transition in the workspace will bring that change.

“The classes were on leadership and ethics, emotional intelligence, communication skills, entrepreneurship, design thinking, critical thinking and problem solving, technical master classes and computer literacy.”

On her part, TEP Training Coordinator, Olayinka Akande, said OPL’s goal is an industrial revolution powered by hubs, adding that TEP will expand into sectors and networks, take on women and girls, which requires more partners and government’s input.

