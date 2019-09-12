OPC, VGC, Agbekoya, others begin S’West security mapping

As Aare Adams calls for collaboration with govs, police

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—THE Coalition of Yoruba Local Security Organization, under the auspices of South West Security Stakeholders Group, yesterday, commenced strategizing on the best way to secure the South West to complement the efforts of governors and Nigeria Police.

The Coalition, which comprises of Oodua People’s Congress, OPC; Vigilante Group of Nigeria; Agbekoya Farmers Association, Hunters Association of Nigeria, Yoruba Youth Council among others said that protecting the Southwest against invasion remains their major priority.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the maiden edition of security summit organised by the Office of Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, the group urged Aare Gani Adams to use his office and position to unite all the traditional rulers, who are the custodians of culture and tradition.

The Communiqué, which was signed by all the leaders, agreed to use the medium to foster peace, love, understanding and unity among all the paramilitary and security stakeholders in the southwest.

The Communiqué reads: “The group admonished all the leaders of various groups to sensitize and educate their followers not to betray the course of Yoruba interest. The group also urged the Nigeria Police Force and all other security agencies not to see the partnership as a threat to their establishment but an attempt to support in achieving common goal and objective of securing lives and properties.”

Speaking at the meeting, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Adams called on the respective organizations in the Southwest to set aside their differences and collaborate to tackle insecurity in the zone.

He said: “I, hereby, task all the groups that came together to form the coalition to, at all times, support the Nigeria Police and the South West governors in protecting lives and properties. You should complement the efforts of all security agencies towards community policing in Nigeria.”