Okorocha to Ihedioha: Recognize my projects in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The immediate past governor of Imo state, Sen Rochas Okorocha, Monday, called on state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, to recognize his (Okorocha’s) projects for the benefit of the people of the state.

Okorocha spoke in Owerri, through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, while urging the governor, to open the international cargo airport built in his time as governor.

Okorocha who is currently the Senator representing Imo west senatorial district, said that Ihedioha, should consider the importance of his projects as well as the economic benefits to the citizens within and outside the state.

He also asked Ihedioha, to allow judges use the Ultra-modern Justice Oputa High Court Complex built among other projects he mentioned.

According to the release, “The governor of Imo State Chief Emeka Ihedioha should be advised by well meaning Imo Citizens to open the Imo International Cargo Airport built by the former governor of the State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha administration for operations, which the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo had also commissioned.

“The opening of the International Cargo Airport has now become increasingly necessary following the Federal Government’s moves to close the Enugu Airport for renovation works.

“And when such action takes place, the next option for Imo people, South-East people, Nigerians and the rest of the World especially the businessmen and women in this part of the Country would be the Imo International Cargo Airport.

“The former governor had built the International Cargo Airport to open Imo State for business to the rest of the World. And the current governor should take cognizance of the fact that although Okorocha built the International Cargo Airport, but it does not belong to him, but to Imo people whose money, in the first place, was used in financing the project.

“The governor should look beyond Okorocha and see what the State and her people stand to benefit if the Cargo Airport is opened for operations, both now and in the nearest future.

“Especially when everything needed to be done had been done and what is left is to open the venture for business.”

He continued: “The governor should also be advised to allow the Judges or the State Judiciary to move to the Ultra-modern Justice Oputa High Court Complex also built by him.

“Which the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad had described as the best across the nation on the day he came to Commission the project. Leaving such edifice unused and allowing weeds or grasses to take over the Complex is a disservice to Imo people.

“It is also proper to advise Governor Ihedioha to equally move the Police to the new Police Headquarters and the Prisons to the new Prisons Headquarters also built by his administration along Aba Road.

“It is not advisable to leave such gigantic structures unused. And although the Police Headquarters and Prisons Headquarters he built could be adjudged Federal projects, the governor can go for refund.

“The former governor had built these amazing structures to decongest Owerri, the State Capital and also create cities within the Owerri Municipality. And the idea had paid off because Owerri has now connected Obinze, Umuguma, Nwaorubi, and so on.

“Chief Ihedioha should equally be asked to open the two flyovers built by Owelle Okorocha which he closed few days after his inauguration and reduce the rate of playing Politics with projects that have direct bearing with the people.”

Vanguard