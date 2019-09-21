Ogboru’s defeat not strange – Onuesoke

…Congratulates Okowa

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has congratulated Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his victory at the Delta State Governorship Tribunal over All Progressive Congress (APC) Delta State Governorship candidate Chief Great Ogboru.

Making the congratulatory message at the premises of the Tribunal in Asaba, Delta State, Onuesoke told newsmen that Okowa’s victory over Ogboru is not strange because evidence abounds that Okowa won the election squarely and fairly.

The PDP chieftain, arguing that the Tribunal’s verdict was a true reflection of the wishes of Delta people, added that Ogboru’s tribunal venture was a waste of time, resources and could be termed an academic exercise. The masses have made their choice as reflected in the election.

According him, “With the Tribunal verdict, it is now obvious that Ogboru challenging the outcome of the election was a wild goose chase. The margin is too wide for any sane person to think of challenging it. Okowa won convincingly in 23 out of the 25 local government areas, but lost marginally in two local government areas. Well, Ogboru going to tribunal is nothing new because he is fond of challenging electoral victories in the past on allegations of being rigged out.”

Onuesoke maintained that the people of Delta State massively voted for the governor because he is a man that keeps his words and doesn’t neglect the common man.

He stressed that the governor had laid a solid foundation by bringing up the youth into leadership, which according to him, indicates that they are the leaders of tomorrow.

Noting that the achievements of the governor in his first term of four years was responsible for his landslide victory over Ogboru, Onuesoke stated that his building of infrastructural feats have continued to attract investors to Asaba and other cities in Delta State, which has boosted the economy of the state.

He said, “The testimony of the people as reflected in the election and confirmed by the Tribunal verdict is that the governor is doing well and you don’t change a winning team. Irrespective of the party, platform or affiliation, what is good is good. You can’t stop the people from believing or supporting what is good.”

Vanguard