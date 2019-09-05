The Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), a political group within the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation letter so that the State House of Assembly will be properly inaugurated.

The group said it may be difficult for peace to return in the state APC unless the governor implements the directive of the National Assembly.

The EPM stated this after a meeting of the group in Auchi, Edo State Thursday.

According to the communique signed by Hon. Samson Osagie, Henry Idahagbon and others, the group lamented:” That we note with dissatisfaction the State of affairs of the Edo State House of Assembly wherein a minority have continued to operate as a house of Assembly in clear violations of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“That members of EPM across the State urge the Governor to immediately allow peace to reign in the State by ensuring that all 24 members elected to the Edo State House of Assembly are properly sworn in in accordance with the resolutions of the National Assembly.”

READ ALSO:

The EPM praised the courage of Hon Frank Okiye in withdrawing one of the numerous cases he filed in the Abuja division of the Federal High Court “in clear abuse of court processes” and urged “him and his sponsors to refrain from using the judiciary to perpetuate illegality in the Edo State House of Assembly.”

They also stated that: “ Members of EPM Edo State, wishes to commend the leadership of the National Assembly and the Committees set up by the two houses to investigate the circumstances under which the Edo State House of Assembly was purportedly inaugurated on the 17th June, 2019 particularly for resisting the insidious influence against recommending that the even fell short of acceptable standard and should therefore be properly done.

“That we are committed to an amicable resolution of the ongoing crisis rocking the APC, provided that Governor Obaseki and the State Chairman of the party Anselm Ojezua discontinued their divisive approach to party administration and relationship with government.

“That the role the State Chairman of the party has been playing in the affairs of the party particularly since the crisis started has been most worrisome, self serving and inimical to the unity of the party.” EPM declared.

It added that “The fresh call by EPM and their demands has put paid to the fact that all is still not well with the relationship between Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman and Gov. Obaseki and their supporters”.

VANGUARD