NDDC BOARD: Isoko people hail Erue’s appointment

By Festus Ahon

ASABA- Isoko people under the aegis of the Isoko Ethnic Nationality Movement, have described the appointment of Prophet Jones Ode Erue as Commissioner representing Delta State in the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC as well deserved.

The group in a statement by Mr Goddy Ewerode and Otunba Nick Ovuakporie, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for considering their son worthy of the appointment, describing “Prophet Jones Ode Erue as a loyal party man, core progressive, a humble servant of God, a perfect gentleman, father, husband, grandfather and a consummate politician who has lived a modest lifestyle.

“Prophet Jones Ode Erue is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Upon its formation, he was the interim Chairman of the party in Delta State and over the years, he has strived to re-position the party as a formidable opposition party poised to take over the reigns of governance, in the State.

Also read:

“We believe Prophet Jones Erue as a man of honour and integrity who has made a remarkable impact on the political space, will deliver in the commission’s core mandate owing to his vast experience and commitment to probity”.

While saying that Prophet Jones Ode Erue, who is a graduate of political science and holder of an Executive Master in Business Administration, MBA Certificate, they said; ” he is a consummate politician and a thoroughbred gentleman most qualified to represent Delta State in the NDDC board.

“We, therefore, call on critical stakeholders in Delta State and the Niger Delta region, in general, to support this current NDDC board to succeed”.

Vanguard