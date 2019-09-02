My party was aborted for no reason — Bobrisky laments

…As car dealer seizes his birthday gift

By Ayo Onikoyi

Following the sudden disruption of Bobrisky’s 28th birthday party at the weekend, by the Lagos State Police Command, the cosmetic merchant has opened up on the incident which has continued to generate reactions from different quarters.

Though the Lagos State Police spokesman, Bala Elkana has already explained why the command swooped in on the venue of the widely publicized party to shut it down, the cross-dresser insists that the party was aborted for no just cause.

“In every situation we give thanks to God. My party was cancelled for no reason but I still came out strong. My birthday would have been my dream day, because I planned a multimillionaire birthday party, but it’s sad it ended that way. The party was cancelled for no reason even up till now. All thanks to God for life”, he said.

While counting his loss, he promised to give his untouched birthday cakes to any couple who would be wedding at the coming weekend. “This is the cake for my supposed birthday party which was cancelled for no reason. No matter what happen, they can’t change my golden heart. Please if you are doing your wedding this week, please come and have this cake. Its being stored in my freezer, so it won’t spoil. These ones too, they are my birthday cakes.”

Meanwhile, the N40 million brand new 2019 Range Rover Velar he bought for himself as birthday gift has been seized by the automobile dealer following his inability to pay off the balance of N3.5million. According to visibly angry Bobrisky, he was meant to pay off the balance yesterday(Monday), September 2, 2019, when the car has been delivered. But the dealer who seemed to have his reasons for reneging on their previous agreement, refused to release the car until Bobrisky settles his debts

