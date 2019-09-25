Breaking News
Translate

Just in: 3 die in Kano fire

On 3:21 pmIn Newsby

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of three persons following an early morning fire on Wednesday at a flat at Gayawa Tsohowa, in Ungogo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.WHO, FIRE, siblings, children, Five children

Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, spokesman for the service, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday.

Mohammed said that the victims included a 2 year-old baby girl.

“We received a distress call in the early hours of Wednesday from one Malam Mudassir Abdullahi at about 3:57 a.m. that there was a fire outbreak at a dwelling house.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched a fire engine to the scene at about 4:08 a.m., to bring the fire under control,’’ he said.

Johnson to face lawmakers’ wrath as British parliament resumes(Opens in a new browser tab)

He gave the names of the victims as- Malam Aminu Bala, 50, Rukkaiya Aminu, 30, and Aisha Aminu, 2.

Mohammed, however, said that the remains of the victims were taken to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where doctors confirmed them dead.

Mohammed said that investigation had commenced to determine the cause of the incident. (NAN).

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.