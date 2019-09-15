IPOB cries out, says there is plan to attack Nnamdi Kanu’s house again

By Nwafor Sunday

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has on Sunday alleged that there is another plan to attack Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s residence at Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State.

The group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful cried to the international community and civilised citizens across the world to assist the group to put a stop on the proposed attack.

The statement reads thus:

“Another round of genocide looms at the front of our leader’s compound in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State by a terror group.

“IPOB intelligence unit is gathering information on killer squad stationed in front of our leader’s compound in Isiama Afaraukwu, the ancestral home of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu tonight.

“The assassins in a white Toyota Hilux loitering in front of our leader’s house in Isiama-Afaraukwu tonight better retrace their steps.

“We are calling on international community and civilised citizens across the world to be aware and prevail upon the perpetrators to withdraw their killer squad in front of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s compound.”

Recall that Kanu’s residence was attacked in 2017 by alleged Nigerian soldiers who are on a security exercise in the South East, called ‘Operation Python Dance’

It was reported that about 28 members of IPOB lost their lives. Kanu however accused the Nigerian Army of invading and killing his members at his residence.

In a rebuttal, the Nigerian Army distanced self from the allegation, noting that such never happened. “There was no surrounding of Nnamdi Kanu’s residence. It is not true,” said army spokesman Sani Usman.

Vanguard