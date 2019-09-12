Ijaws suffered most during militancy era ―Group

…wants militants independent of stipends

Ebipam Johnny, the National Coordinator of Ijaws in Oil and Gas noted while speaking after their bi-annual appraisals of oil and gas operations in the Niger Delta that the Ijaw ethnic suffered most during the militancy era.

The programme was held at Warri, in Delta state.

“We were the higher chuck that suffered more during militancy era”, Johnny said.

Also in his statement, Johnny said the Ijaws in Oil and Gas wants the appointment of a credible Ijaw son, High Chief Dennis Otuaro with a proven track record to function in the capacity of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Amnesty.

“The Oil and Gas professionals from Ijaw ethnic group opined that there is a need for credible Ijaw son with a proven track record who will pattern the program to his original design of integrating these militants”.

Johnny said this is a recommendation to be considered by the president and the majority of stakeholders in the Niger Delta who wants the present Special Adviser to the president on Niger Delta Amnesty, Professor Charles Dokubo replaced.

“We have x-rayed all the leading names jobbing to be the head of the amnesty program.

“At the end of our evaluation, we ask the Presidency to consider High Chief Dennis Otuaro (PhD) who was not only a student leader but an advocate for lasting peace and development in the region”

Johnny, however, warns the agitators of not throwing caution into the air to allow the continual rein of peace in the area citing its importance in increased oil production and reduction in barrel production price.

“With the heightened agitations among the majority of stakeholders in the Niger Delta for the replacement of Special Adviser to the President of Niger Delta and the Coordinator of the Amnesty Program Professor Charles Dokubo,

“The entire professionals of Ijaws in Oil and Gas sector has warned that there is need not to throw caution into the air in order not to thwart the existing peace in the region

“This has not only increased oil production but reduced the relatively high cost per barrel in production.”

The group said it wants militants to be efficiently integrated back into their society with purposeful life that will make them independent on monthly stipends.

“What we want is seeing these our brothers and younger ones integrated back to the society will purposeful life that goes beyond dependence on monthly stipends”

The group also congratulates Chief Timipre Sylva on his appointment as Minister for Petroleum Resources (State) asking him to use his good office to formulate policies that are Niger Delta friendly.

Vanguard.