Gov. Ayade suspends Cross River YESSO Coordinator

On 6:12 pmIn Newsby

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has suspended the state Coordinator of Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO), Mr Balinwo Ofegobi.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity on Monday in Calabar.

He said that the suspension was with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no reason was given for the suspension of Ofegobi. (NAN).

