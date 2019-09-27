Five miscreants, 14 prostitutes arrested in early morning raid

By Bose Adelaja, Lagos

Five notorious miscreants alongside nine prostitutes with illegal drugs were yesterday, arrested around Mile 2/Festac area of Lagos State during an early morning clamp down on illegal brothels by the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce).

The brothel was said to be noted for harboring criminals who rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables and also serves as an outlet for the sale of illegal drugs such as Indian hemp, Tramadol, and other sex enhancement drugs, especially to underaged children.

Also, it had previously been demolished by the Agency during the clearing of illegal structures, shanties and containerized shops from Eric Moore Road down to Trade Fair axis.

However, the demolished brothel had been re-built by the owner after it was demolished for illegal construction on road setbacks.

Parading the suspects, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi said the raid became imperative following complaints that criminal activities around Mile 2 towards Festac were perpetrated by miscreants who reside in the illegal brothel. He said, “It was disheartening seeing that the demolished brothel had been re-built by the owner after it was demolished for illegal construction on road setbacks.

The last time we demolished the illegal brothel, those miscreants taking refuge there at night attacked our officers with dangerous weapons,”

The Taskforce Chairman maintained that the present administration would not fold its arms and allow miscreants to make life difficult for law-abiding citizens.

He confirmed that the illegal brothel had been demolished after yesterday’s exercise. While assuring members of the public that the Agency and other security agencies would not rest on their oars, CSP Egbeyemi declared that all those arrested would be charged to court in compliance with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zubairu Muazu.