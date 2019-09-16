The trial of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, will resume on October 21 at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Fayose is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for N6.9billion money laundering and fraud charges.

He was first arraigned on October 22, 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatotegun, alongside a company, Spotless Investment Limited, on 11- count charge of fraud and money laundering.

The former governor had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on October 24, 2018 in the sum of N50 million with sureties in like sum.

He was subsequently re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on July 2.

Fayose had also pleaded not guilty to the charges and was allowed to continue on the earlier bail granted him by Justice Olatoregun.

After his re-arraignment, Justice Aneke granted the ex- governor leave to travel aborad for medicals treatment.

However, the court ordered that his International passport be returned to the court, on or before September 16.

Justice Aneke later adjourned the case till September 16, 17, 18, and 19 and October 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 for continuation of trial.

The case will now come up on October 21 as Judges are away for the annual judges conference, which takes place after the court vacation.

The EFCC opened the trial on November 19, 2018 and had so far called 13 witnesses out of 15 listed. for the case

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-kafarati, later transferred the case from Justice Olatoregun to Justice Aneke following a petition by the EFCC.

During trial before Justice Olatoregun, the prosecution had called witnesses from several commercial banks, as well as a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro. (NAN)

Vanguard