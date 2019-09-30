Emadadja Community: New PG promises accelerated growth

The new President General, PG, of Emadadja Community in Udu Local Government Area, LGA, of Delta State, Emmanuel Jedje, has promised to work for accelerated development in the community.

He said this last Saturday in Emadadja when he was sworn in as the President-General of the community.

In his inaugural speech, Jedje commended Governor IfeanyiOkowa; Ovie of Udu Kingdom, HRM I Delekpe; President General of Udu,Chief Notoma; Sir Richard Odibo; Chief John Olomu; Chief Alfred Okaka; Samuel Oteheri; elders of Emadadja, the immediate past executive committee led by SidoOminioni for leading the community peacefully during his tenure.





He also commended the indigenes of Emadadja both at home and in diaspora for maintaining peace and for the support given to him during his quest for the position.

Also, Jedje called on Okowa to site projects in the community.

He also commended Comrade Sunday Subi, who was the spokesman of the committee that supported the Esomorho family.

Continuing, he stressed the need for peaceful coexistence amongst the people so that the natural resources of the area can be used for the betterment of all stakeholders.

VANGUARD