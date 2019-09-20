DESOPADEC : We’ll complete all projects – Askia

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING DIRECTOR of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, has assured that the commission will ensure that all ongoing projects will be completed before the end of the current board.

Chief Askia gave the assurance, Thursday, at Effurun during the town hall meeting with the Urhobo ethnic nationality in the state.

In his address, the DESOPADEC boss while assuring the people that there is nothing like abandoned projects in the commission said that the current board will be setting aside 60 per cent of funds in its budget for the completion of such ongoing projects.

He said: “We are in the process of putting together our budget, and we are having a departure of what used to be following the directive by the governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on the need for a bottom-to-top approach.

“We are here to redirect our focus to ensure we build projects that will touch our lives and make the people own the projects as their own.

“You call them abandoned projects but we call them ongoing projects and we will be setting aside 60 per cent of funds in the next budget to the completion of these projects.

“The remaining 40 per cent will be for projects that will be collated from interactions as a result of these town hall meetings which will be shared according to the quantum of the various oil-producing ethnicities.

“Though the projects are limited within the limits allocated to the various ethnic nations, we will deliver them before we leave office and we will continue to do so throughout our tenure in office.”

Earlier in their respective remarks, the Executive Director Finance and Administration, Hon John Nani and the various Urhobo representatives on the DESOPADEC board, tasked the people to prioritise their needs and avail them to the commission for implementation.

