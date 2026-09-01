Ogun issues fresh flood alert, urges residents to relocate

The Ogun government has issued a fresh flood alert ahead of the second phase of the 2026 rainy season, advising residents in vulnerable communities to relocate to safer locations.

Mr Ola Oresanya, the Commissioner for Environment, gave the alert in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Oresanya explained that the warning followed a forecast by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) identifying Ogun among states expected to experience heavy rainfall during the year.

The commissioner said the first phase of the rainy season, which ran from mid-March to July, witnessed intense rainfall and isolated flash floods in some parts of the state, but with comparatively minimal impact.

Oresanya attributed the modest impact to the proactive measures adopted by the government, including sustained public awareness and education and regular maintenance of rivers, streams and drainage channels.

The commissioner said that the state government had also witnessed improvements in waste management services.

He said particular attention had been given to major river channels and waterways, including Sokori River and its tributaries, Opa-Aro, Adiyan, Eruwuru, Yemule, Gbogidi Canal and Ijamido rivers and streams.

According to him, NiMet’s seasonal climate prediction indicates that the second phase of the 2026 rainy season is expected to commence in September.

“The state is projected to experience intense rainfall averaging about 360 mm during the month.

“The rainfall in inland parts of the state is expected to decline from October into early November,” he said.

The commissioner, however, warned that the period could bring river and coastal flooding to some parts of the state due to prolonged rainfall, controlled overflow from Oyan Dam and tidal fluctuations.

He added that it could impede the flow velocity of the Ogun River, adding that the combined effect could result in temporary oversaturation of wetlands and floodplains, increasing the risk of flooding in vulnerable communities.

Oresanya therefore advised residents in Isheri, Arepo, Mawere, Magboro, Akute and Warewa, as well as parts of Abeokuta, to remain vigilant and relocate to safer locations where necessary.

“The advisory also covers coastal communities including Makun-Omi, Iwopin, Oni, Ifaara and Igele in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area; Ebute-Imobi in Ijebu East Local Government Area; Tungeji Island and Agosasa in Ipokia Local Government Area; and communities located along the floodplains of the Ilo and Iju Rivers,” he said.

Oresanya urged fish farmers operating within floodplains and river corridors to harvest their stocks promptly to minimise potential losses arising from flooding.

The commissioner specifically advised fish farmers in Eriwe, Yemule, Ilase and Ayegbami, as well as those in other vulnerable communities, to heed the warning without delay.

Oresanya called on relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), local government authorities, emergency response organisations, community leaders and other stakeholders to intensify flood-response activities.

He also urged community leaders to strengthen public awareness campaigns in their respective communities, noting that timely information and early action remained critical to minimising the impact of potential flooding.

Oresanya assured residents that the government would sustain its efforts to minimise the adverse impact of flooding across the state. (NAN)