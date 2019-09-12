By Perez Brisibe

THE leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Warri South Local Government Area and Delta South Senatorial District of Delta State have both reaffirmed their support for Chief Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The leaders made their position known in a statement signed by Tosan Awani, Delta State Vice Chairman of the APC and Chairman of the Delta South Senatorial District of the party; Austin Oribioye, Delta State APC Ex-officio member; Mario Owumi, Warri South Local Government Area APC Chairman; Esiri Onodarho, Warri South Local Goevrnment Area APC Secretary and Jeffrey Eruyomota, Warri South Okumagba II Ward 12 APC Chairman.

Puncturing those questioning the commitment of Okumagba to the party in the area, the leaders while reaffirming their support for the MD designate, described him as a staunch and committed member of the party alongside his professional qualification and experience for the office of NDDC Managing Director.

The statement reads: “The attention of the leadership of the APC in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State has been drawn to a publication by a faceless, mischievous and non-existent group that goes by the name ‘Coalition Of Delta South APC’ against the nomination of Chief Bernard Okumagba as the Managing Director in the incoming Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“A quick perusal of the narratives of this faceless and sponsored group clearly shows their high level of ignorance of the issues at stake, just the same way a few other uninformed and mischievous groups have been pontificating on this subject matter since it broke out a forthnight ago.

“No serious APC group will put up a publication without a contact address and proper identification of its members adding to the fact that it was not signed to give it authenticity. The three persons that stood for the publication on behalf of the faceless group are non-existent from investigation carried out.

“The publication is coming from fifth columnists within Delta South APC family in Delta South Senatorial District having lost out in furthering their self interests in their own calculation to grab what does not belong to them, so they should not be taken seriously.”

Shedding light on claims that Okumagba is not a member of the APC in the state, the leaders said: “For the avoidance of doubt, Chief Bernard Okumagba registered as a bonafide member of the APC in his Ward Okumagba II Ward 12, in Warri South Local Government Area on the 6th of January, 2017 with registration and membership number 17949553.

“The fortunes of the party changed from the day Chief Bernard Okumagba registered as a member of the APC in Warri South Local Government Area and as a member of the party in the area, he ensured the proper harmonization of the party structures in Warri South Local Government Area when the party was in serious crises and also committed huge funds in ensuring that the party did not suffer in the propagation of its programmes and activities.

“He was also a national delegate from Warri South Local Government Area to both the APC National Convention held on June 23rd, 2018, to elect national officers of the party at the Eagle Square in Abuja and on the 6th of October, 2018 for the presidential primaries to endorse the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari as its presidential flag bearer.

“His nomination as well-deserved, fair and equitable as he would be representing the Delta South Senatorial District in the commission, especially since Delta Central Senatorial District has gotten a ministerial appointment.

“The antecedents and credentials of Chief Bernard Okumagba have been attested to by many across board as he is not only a detribalized person but equity, fairness and justice will be his watchword in the performance of his duties as the Managing Director of the NDDC, so let’s all come together and give him the required support he needs to succeed.

“We express gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment and call on members of the party to give Chief Bernard Okumagba the needed support in keying into President Buhari’s Next-Level agenda in transforming the Niger Delta region into the developed region it ought to be.”

