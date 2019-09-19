Contractors drum support for NDDC board appointees, NDM ministers

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Contractors have enjoined Niger Deltans to close ranks and support appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari into the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Chairman, South south zone, Contractors and Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria, Mr Igho Egheba who spoke in Warri, Delta state said the choice of President Buhari for the new board of the commission will take the region to greater heights, adding that Niger Deltans should close ranks to support the board when it comes fully on stream to achieve the set mandate of the commission.

He also hailed the appointment of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Minister, Niger Delta and his Minister of state, Mr Festus Keyamo, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, expressing hope that they will change the sad story of the region.

“We should support the new NDDC Board and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to succeed. We should stop any form of grievances, protest and acrimony against those newly appointed into the NDDC Board and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Despite various ethnic groups in South-South we are one. Therefore, we should love ourselves and work together in unity to achieve the needed development”.

Vanguard