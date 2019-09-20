President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the appointment of Dr. Bello Muhammad, as the new Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, (FMC) Gusau, Zamfara State.

A statement issued by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs. Enefaa Bob-Manuel, in Abuja , said the appointment is for an initial period of four years and takes effect from September 29.

She said the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has congratulated the new medical director on his appointment.

The minister urged the new CMD to consolidate and improve on his predecessor’s achievement to justify the confidence reposed in him by the Federal Government.

“It is expected that you work collaboratively with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the hospital continues to deliver quality health care services to our people,” he said.

He noted that what is lacking in the hospital is not the equipment but hygiene, adding that unsanitary condition drives people away.

The minister urged the new CMD to improve on hygiene and other sanitary conditions at the hospital and its environs (NAN).

Vanguard News Nigeria