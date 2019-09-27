Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Tacha disqualified from BBNaija for physical violence

On 8:04 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby

BBNaija season 4 housemate, Tacha has been disqualified for physical violence during a fight with another housemate, Mercy.

 

On the other hand, Big Brother issued Mercy two Strikes for not stepping away from a volatile situation.

 

 

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.