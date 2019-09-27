BREAKING: Tacha disqualified from BBNaija for physical violence

BBNaija season 4 housemate, Tacha has been disqualified for physical violence during a fight with another housemate, Mercy.
With ten days to go Tacha has been disqualified from the Big Brother House for physical violence.#BBNaijahttps://t.co/6b1uLuayR9 pic.twitter.com/Ctdsab2REO
— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 27, 2019
On the other hand, Big Brother issued Mercy two Strikes for not stepping away from a volatile situation.
Mercy has been issued two Strikes for not stepping away from a volatile situation.#BBNaijahttps://t.co/6b1uLuayR9 pic.twitter.com/5nDgI0meAD
— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 27, 2019