NIGERIA @ 66: Scandalised? – How NJC’s hammer fell on judges, justices

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

Since Nigeria attained independence in 1960, the nation’s judiciary has not been immune to misconduct, with several high-ranking judges and justices sanctioned, suspended, compulsorily retired or recommended for dismissal over allegations ranging from corruption and abuse of judicial powers to age falsification and controversial handling of cases.

The National Judicial Council, NJC, the principal body responsible for disciplining judicial officers, has over the years wielded its disciplinary powers against serving and senior judicial officers at both the federal and state levels.

Among those who have felt the weight of the council’s hammer are former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen; Supreme Court Justices Sylvester Ngwuta and Inyang Okoro; Federal High Court judges Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia and Adeniyi Ademola; and a number of chief judges and judges of state high courts.

In one of its most sweeping disciplinary actions, the NJC in 2025 compulsorily retired 10 judges in Imo State for falsification of their ages in official records to extend their tenure.

The sanctions have highlighted the breadth of disciplinary issues confronting the Nigerian judiciary — from financial and professional misconduct to abuse of judicial powers, questionable ex-parte orders and manipulation of official records.

Onnoghen, Ngwuta, Okoro

One of the most prominent disciplinary cases involved Justice Walter Onnoghen, who served as CJN.

Onnoghen was suspended by the executive arm of government in 2019 following an ex-parte order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, over alleged non-declaration of assets. The development eventually led to his early retirement.

The case generated intense controversy over judicial independence and the relationship between the judiciary and the executive.

In 2016, the judiciary was again rocked by the suspension of two Supreme Court justices, Sylvester Ngwuta and Inyang Okoro, following a highly publicised raid by the Department of State Services, DSS, on the residences of some judges over allegations of corruption.

While Ngwuta remained a major subject of the investigation, Okoro was later cleared and reinstated.

The cases brought unprecedented public attention to the integrity of the nation’s apex court and the processes for investigating judicial officers.

Federal High Court

The Federal High Court has also recorded some of the most prominent cases of judicial discipline.

Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia was sanctioned by the NJC, barred from elevation and subsequently recommended for absolute dismissal over corruption and professional misconduct.

Justice Adeniyi Ademola was suspended in 2016 following the DSS raid on judges and was later recommended for compulsory retirement in 2017.

Justice O.O. Tokode was also sacked/compulsorily retired in 2017 for misconduct and ordered to refund salaries said to have been earned illegally.

Another notable case was that of Justice Wilson Egbo-Egbo, who was dismissed from the Abuja High Court in the early 2000s over a series of controversial ex-parte injunctions considered to have breached his professional oath.

Justice Charles Archibong was compulsorily retired by the NJC in 2013 over procedural irregularities, including the dismissal of major financial fraud charges without taking the plea of the accused persons.

The disciplinary net has continued to catch serving judges.

In 2025, Justice Inyang Ekwo was suspended for one year without pay and placed on a five-year watch list after being found to have ignored applications and dismissed charges in the absence of parties.

Justice Aminu Baffa Aliyu was also suspended for one year without pay in 2025 over judicial misconduct.

Justice Jane E. Inyang of the Court of Appeal was suspended for one year without pay in 2025 over alleged abuse of office involving inappropriate ex-parte orders issued during her time at the Federal High Court.

Justice Mohammed Ladan Tsamiya of the Court of Appeal was suspended and recommended for compulsory retirement in 2016 over improper judicial conduct.

State judiciary not spared

The NJC’s disciplinary actions have not been restricted to federal courts.

In Anambra State, Justice Chuka Okoli, then Chief Judge, was compulsorily retired in 2004 over his controversial role in the political crisis surrounding the impeachment of former Governor Peter Obi.

In Imo State, Chief Judge T.E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka was recommended for compulsory retirement in 2024 over age falsification.

Former Enugu State Chief Judge, Justice S.I. Umezulike, was suspended and recommended for retirement in 2016 following corruption investigations.

In Osun State, Justice Sakariyah Oyejide Falola was suspended and recommended for compulsory retirement in 2023 over compromised conduct relating to a controversial multi-million-naira garnishee order.

The NJC also sanctioned Justice G.C. Aguma of the Rivers State High Court and Justice A.O. Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court in late 2024.

Both were suspended for one year without pay and placed on a two-year watch list over abuse of judicial powers and the granting of erroneous ex-parte orders.

16-year suspension

One of the longest disciplinary episodes involved Justice Babajide Aladejana of the Ekiti State High Court.

He was suspended for 16 years, from 2006 to 2023, alongside former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kayode Bamisile, over their roles in the political crisis surrounding the impeachment of former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

The case illustrated the extent to which judicial officers could become entangled in political disputes and the severe consequences that could follow findings of misconduct.

10 judges retired in one swoop

Perhaps the most dramatic recent disciplinary action came in Imo State in 2025 when the NJC compulsorily retired 10 judges over alleged age falsification.

The affected judicial officers included five High Court judges — Justices M.E. Nwagboso, B.C. Iheka, K.A. Leaweanya, Chinyere Ngozi Okereke and Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi — and four judges of the Customary Court of Appeal: Justices Tennyson Nze, Uchenna Ofoha, Everyman Eleanya and Rosemond Ibe.

Justice T.N. Nzeukwu was separately retired over his alleged illegal presentation of himself to be sworn in as Acting Chief Judge.

The mass retirement underscored the NJC’s position that falsification of official records, particularly matters affecting judicial tenure, would attract serious disciplinary consequences.

The NJC, established to promote the independence, integrity and accountability of the judiciary, investigates complaints against judicial officers and recommends appropriate sanctions where misconduct is established.

The disciplinary measures available to the council include warnings, suspension, placement on watch lists, compulsory retirement and recommendations for dismissal.

The cases over the years have involved allegations of corruption, professional misconduct, abuse of office, improper ex-parte orders, procedural violations and falsification of age.

While the sanctions have demonstrated that judicial officers are not above disciplinary scrutiny, they have also kept alive a wider debate about judicial accountability, independence and public confidence in the justice system.

The judiciary remains a critical pillar of Nigeria’s constitutional democracy. Its responsibility is not only to interpret the law but also to adjudicate disputes impartially and protect citizens’ rights.

For that reason, disciplinary actions against judges have implications beyond the individuals involved. They touch directly on public confidence in the courts and the credibility of the justice system.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with contentious elections, corruption cases, political disputes and other high-stakes litigation, the integrity of the bench remains central to confidence in the rule of law.

The record of sanctions since independence therefore presents a dual picture: judicial officers are subject to accountability, but the persistence of disciplinary cases also underlines the continuing need for strong ethical standards, transparent disciplinary procedures and institutional safeguards that protect judicial independence while holding erring officers to account.

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