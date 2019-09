By Soni Daniel

President Muhammadu Buhari has today, sack Oyo-Ita, and named Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan as new Head of Service of the Federation.

This A top source tells Vanguard that the sacking of Oyo-ita follows the submission of a report on her alleged involvement in contract acts unbecoming of her office, which the Presidency relied upon in relieving her of her exalted position.

Also read:

Details shortly…

Vanguard