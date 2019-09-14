Bobrisky ‘christens’ new Range Rover 2019 model Valeria

Ayo Onikoyi

Popular transvestite, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has decided to name his 2019 Range Rover, which he refers to as a female ‘Valeria’.

Recall that Bobrisky recently took delivery of the luxury car after the dealer repossessed it for failing to meet up with the payment schedule. The cross-dresser went on rampage over the incident accusing the dealer of being wicked and demanded a refund. He also asked his followers to stay away from the car dealer.

The 28-year-old made a video of the car on Wednesday which he posted on his Instagram page after taking it for a wash. He simply captioned the video: “Her name is VALERIA.”

Bobrisky had announced the delivery of the luxury car on social media last Sunday.

“I’ve always dreamt of this car since last year when the 2018 came out. I told the car dealer I want the 2019 while we are in the year 2019. At first the price tag was scary. But I said to myself I can make it. How I paid over 30million plus on this car I don’t even know. Now the car is right in my compound smiling at me. Congrats to me once again,” he wrote.

Bobrisky’s best friend and buddy, Tonto Dikeh, had congratulated him on the delivery of his 2019 Range Rover in a post on Instagram on Monday

Congratulations gee @bobrisky222. Many many many more,” she wrote in parts.

Vanguard