Actor, Cheng Fuller, floats pandemonium pictures

Nigerian actor and marketing executive, Cheng Okon Efiong-Fuller, popularly known as Cheng Fuller has launched an audio-visual and digital content production house called, Pandemonium Pictures.

Cheng, who played the role of Barrister Taylor on the Mnet hit television series, Tinsel launched the production firm in June 2019 and the firm has already begun production of a few movie and television projects.

Cheng is best known for his starring and cameo roles in several Nollywood productions, including the series – Frank’s Teens, Eve, Hotel Majestic, the Johnsons, Tinsel, My Flatmates and movies such as Forlorn, Badamosi: Portrait of a General (a biopic about Nigeria’s former Military Head of State), Drifted (which he co-starred alongside Kenneth Okolie in a supporting role), Home Coming, Secrets and a host of others.

The son of a celebrated academician, Late High Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Okon Efiong-Fuller and a barrister mother, Cheng excelled in school at an early age, representing his secondary school severally at debates and science competitions as well as in musical competitions, being a member of the “Hope Waddell Glorious Voices” – his secondary school choir.

He has garnered private sector experience over the years and hopes to bring this to bear in his current venture, having Started his illustrious professional career with one of the big four accounting firms – KPMG, before transitioning to advertising in 2010 when he worked with leading advertising firm DDB Lagos, as Director, Strategy & Business, before moving to Insight Publicis, where he served as the Associate Client Services Director, Managing a bouquet o key accounts across the Banking, FMCG, transportation, entertainment and government sectors.

