Why we must correct 2015 mistake — Muhammed Audu

By Boluwaji Obahopo

PRINCE Muhammed Audu , son of late former Governor of Kogi State, Prince Abubakar Audu, has promised to lead Kogi people to the Promised Land, if elected as the governor of the state.

Muhammed, who is aspiring on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, told journalists in Lokoja, that he is on “rescue mission” because the people of the state have suffered a lot under the administration of Yahaya Bello.

He said it was unfortunate that Bello was chosen to replace his late father in 2015 when the latter died at the edge of victory; stressing that the selection process that brought Bello was faulty.

His words: “It is not a right as the son of the former governor to contest for the governorship but I am a young man, and my ambition is to aspire like my father.

“The processes of election do not give room for dynasty. It is the people that decide who becomes the next governor of the state. But I have made up mind to make myself available for the selection process for the election.

“The state has gone through a very high level of decay. We are trying to manage complete breakdown of the state. The state is heavily dependent on federal allocation. We need to look for ways we can generate money internally without depending on monthly allocation from the Federal Government.”

