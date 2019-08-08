By Sam Eyoboka & Olayinka Latona

GENERAL Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye who has come under various criticisms for keeping quiet over national challenges, Tuesday night gave a reason why he does not respond to criticisms from his enemies.

Speaking in his first message at the ongoing national convention of the church at the Redemption Camp on Kilometre 46 along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Adeboye told the crowd at the Old Auditorium that there was no need to reply to his critics because the Lord promised to cause his enemies that rise up against him to be smitten before his face if we hearken diligently to his commandments.

According to the General Overseer, “some people often ask me why I don’t reply my enemies and I tell them there is no need to reply all my enemies because He has promised to smite all enemies that rise up against me one way, and they will flee before me seven ways.”

Continuing, he said people often say if you are a Christian you should be poor, stressing that it’s a lie of the devil.

“If you read that passage you will find out that that the doctrine is not of God because He promised that if we hearken diligently to His commandment we will lend to nations and not borrow. I refuse to die poor,” he chorused and the crowd of worshippers re-echoed.

According to Adeboye, when you hearken diligently to the word of God, healing, prosperity, victory, abundance will be your portion.

He asserted that many people miss God’s plan and purpose for their lives when they fail to hearken to God’s words as God’s blessing always comes with the condition of obedience to his words.

Adeboye challenged Christian Leaders to continue to preach the gospel of Jesus and equip themselves with sound biblical teaching and training for them to excel in the call of God upon their lives.

The Welcome service started with a very colourful artistic presentation by the youth department of the church.

He cited a widow in the scripture who was in debt and the people she owed were coming for her children but she ran to the prophet and hearkens to the prophet’s instruction and God did the miraculous.

“We cannot take the gospel of Jesus to the corners of the world without money. The money will come into your pocket first and you sow bountifully, you will also reap bountifully”, he said.

