What rape means to me – Priscilla Okpara

By Ayo Onikoyi

In the wake of the Busola Dakolo/Biodun Fatoyinbo rape allegations saga, there have been continuing clashing of opinions on what really constitutes rape. Without driving dagger through the heart of anyone, Nollywood stunning beauty, Priscilla Okpara has offered her widow’s mite.

“My idea of rape is simply when sexual activities happen without the approval of one of the parties involved,” she said.

Priscilia explained circumstances under which a woman can be raped multiple times by the same man.

“Yes, a woman can be raped multiple times by same man when she’s abducted by the man or manipulated. Manipulated in the sense that a youthful girl can be deceived into same act by same man because she is unwise, naive or unable to grasp full import of the situation.”

Priscilla Okpara is a multi-awards winning Imo State-born actress who is making wave in Nollywood with her unique acts and beauty. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Enugu State University of Technology, ESUT. She is an ex beauty queen with multiple crowns including Miss Enugu (Miss Coal City).

She has since featured in lots of movies, after playing the lead character known as ‘Olaedo’ in a movie ‘Olaedo The Fisher Girl’ which brought her to limelight. Some of her other movies include; the bushman I love, Three Daughters of Eli, Fractured, Crossword, Married to myself, Stolen wife, Back to the Mirror, Chekuebe the meat seller, Finding Ray, Hidden flaws, crosswards,Happy Endings, Missing links, The Boy is mine, Igene, and lots more.

Vanguard