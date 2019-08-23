Breaking News
UK PM deeply concerned about Amazon rainforest fires

Britain is deeply concerned about fires in the Amazon rainforest and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the G7 summit to call for a renewed focus on protecting nature, his office said on Friday.

Borish Johnson UK PM

“The prime minister is deeply concerned by the increase in fires in the Amazon rainforest and the impact of the tragic loss of these precious habitats,’’ said a spokeswoman.

Brazil’s far-right President, Jair Bolsonaro, has accused non-governmental organisations of burning down the Amazon rainforest to hurt his government, amid a growing global outcry against the wildfires. (Reuters/NAN)

