Tension as Bello, three others scale screening hurdle

…Why the three Audus, others were disqualified

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— TENSION is brewing tension regarding reports of disqualification of many governorship aspirants on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, with many of them holding different strategy-review meetings in Abuja, yesterday, to decide their immediate political future should the party hierarchy uphold their disqualification.

The committee report which was obtained by Vanguard shows that only four of the 16 contestants were cleared by the committee among which are the incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello, Engr. Abubakar Bashir, Mrs Ekele Aishat Blessing and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Hassan Abdullahi Baiwa.

Those who were disqualified were former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin, Prof. Mohammed Seidu Onailo, Prince Mustapha Mona Audu, Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim, Yahaya Odidi Audu, Sani Lulu Abdullahi, Gen. Patrick Ademu Akpa (retd), Engr. Danlami Umar Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed, Babatunde Ayokunle Irukera, Rukkaya Ibrahim and Mohammed Abubakar Unekwu Audu.

The aspirants were disqualified based on sundry issues including not having Permanent Voters Cards PVCs, not being a financial member of the party, not being a member of the party for at least one year, age discrepancies, invalid nomination and not being a registered member of the APC at the ward level.

Earlier in the day, some supporters of the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission FCCPC, Barr. Babatunde Irukera, had taken to the social media to protest the disqualification of their principal, accusing the Senator Hope Uzodinma APC Screening Committee of clearing three lackeys of Governor Bello to square up with him during the primaries on August 29.

At the national secretariat of the party, Prince Mustapha Mona Audu, one of the sons of late Prince Abubakar Audu, a former governor of the state, caused a mild scene when he took his verbal protest to party officials.

Some of the aspirants, Vanguard gathered, are currently holding meetings with their supporters in Abuja to decide their next line of action. Many of them had canvassed the disqualification of Governor Bello on the grounds that he was discovered to have registered twice for a PVC, saying he is liable to be prosecuted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The National Working Committee NWC of the party would however meet to deliberate on the committee’s report and decide whether to grant a waiver to any of the aspirants, especially those disqualified on the basis of having not been a member of the party for more than one year.

Vanguard