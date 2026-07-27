Osun Violence: Police declare five suspects wanted

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has declared five persons wanted in connection with the recent wave of violence linked to the political crisis in the state.

The command, in a statement by its spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, said it was intensifying efforts to apprehend individuals suspected to be connected with incidents involving the loss of lives and destruction of property.

Those declared wanted include Dauda Olamilekan, also known as Emir; Taoreed, alias Small Rugged; Adetunji Kamoru Olatunde; Saka Afees, also known as Terror; and Adeyemi Saheed.

The police urged residents with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to assist the command by providing relevant details for prompt action.

The command also appealed to members of the public to continue reporting criminal activities to the nearest police station.

Political tension has heightened in parts of Osun State since June, with several violent incidents reported across the state.

Among those reportedly killed during the period were a teenager, Olapade Ezekiel, in Ilobu; Comrade Abdullateef Olamilekan; 70-year-old Kazeem Akande in Osogbo; Ajayi Aderogba in Esa-Oke; and another victim identified as Eluyera in Ikire.

The police said it remained committed to maintaining peace and security across the state while ensuring that those suspected of involvement in criminal activities are brought to justice.