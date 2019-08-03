Sowore’s arrest: Lauretta Onochie commends DSS

By Nwafor Sunday

With the number of criticisms spawning on the social media against the arrest of the Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, the social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie has commended the Department of the State Service, DSS, over the arrest, noting that they (DSS) saved Sowore from harming himself.

Recall that Sowore had planned to stage a protest on August 6, with the theme #RevolutionNow’. A hash tag which he intends using to condemn, correct and criticize President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He was arrested on Saturday in his residence and was whisked away by the DSS. In view of his arrest, Nigerians via social media have frowned at the arrest and demanding for his immediate release.

However, in what can be seen as a surprise to many, the outspoken social aide media to Mr President, Onochie reacted otherwise.

Her words, “This Is What DSS Saved Sowore from. With talks about setting himself ablaze, it’s in order for the security operatives, whose role it is to safeguard both lives and properties, to take him into custody to prevent him from harming himself and get him the help he needs.”

This Is What DSS Saved Sowore from. (See image)

Vanguard