Liverpool collapse to Champions League defeat at Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce’s Kosovo forward #19 Vedat Muriqi (C) heads the ball to score his team third goal during the UEFA Champions League, league phase, Matchday 4, football match between Fenerbahce and Liverpool at Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi Stadium in Istanbul on November 4, 2026. (Photo by YASIN AKGUL / AFP)

Dirk Kuyt got the better of his former club Liverpool as Fenerbahce twice came from behind for a famous 3-2 win in Istanbul that breathed new life into their Champions League campaign.

Liverpool had won their opening three European games under Andoni Iraola, but were punished for sloppy defending in a surprise defeat.

Trey Nyoni and substitute Alexander Isak twice put the visitors in front.

But Liverpool, who lost twice away to Galatasaray last season, were beaten again in Istanbul as Englishmen Mason Greenwood and Archie Brown levelled before Vedat Muriqi’s winner.

Fenerbahce’s interim boss Kuyt, who spent six years at Anfield as a player, was taking charge for just the second time after Ismail Kartal quit last week.

The Turkish giants had taken just two points from their opening three Champions League games but made the most of Liverpool’s generosity at the back.

Liverpool’s perfect Champions League start allowed Iraola the luxury of leaving out Isak and Florian Wirtz among five changes from Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by Arsenal.

Nyoni retained his place and capped another fine performance with his first Liverpool goal from the edge of the box.

Just four minutes later, though, Alisson Becker was deceived by Greenwood’s deflected free-kick to equalise.

Iraola unleashed Isak, Wirtz and Cody Gakpo from the bench just after the hour mark and got an almost immediate reward.

Isak was afforded far too much space to head in Gakpo’s cross.

But again Liverpool quickly handed back their advantage.

Gakpo’s touch inadvertently deflected a cross beyond Alisson to give Brown an easy tap-in at the back post.

Liverpool then conceded for the 10th time in four Champions League games when Muriqi outmuscled Jeremy Jacquet to a looping cross and steered a header into the bottom corner.

Defeat cost Liverpool the chance to move level with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the Champions League table as they sit.

Victory moves Fenerbahce move up to 19th in the 36-team table.

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