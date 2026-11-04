Breaking: Flamingos beat Brazil to reach first U17 Women World Cup final

Nigeria’s U17 women’s team, the Flamingos, have reached the final of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup for the first time in history after defeating Brazil 3-1 in the semi-final.

The Flamingos secured the historic victory with goals from Queen Joseph and Awawu Bashiru, who scored twice.

Joseph opened the scoring in the 56th minute before Bashiru extended Nigeria’s lead in the 71st minute.

Bashiru completed her brace in the 80th minute to seal Nigeria’s 3-1 victory and book their place in the final.

The achievement marks a major milestone for the Nigerian side, who won bronze at the 2022 edition of the competition.

The Flamingos will now face Japan in the final as they seek to win their first-ever FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup title.

Vanguard News