Profile of Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu

By Joseph Erunke

Mallam Adamu Adamu, the returnee Minister of Education, is a 63- year old indigene of Bauchi State, having been born in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of the state on 25 May 1956.

He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. He also obtained a master’s degree in Journalism from Columbia University’s School of Journalism.

Adamu is an accountant, writer and a former journalist.

He is polyglot, being fluent in Arabic, Persian, Fulfulde, Hausa, and French languages.

After graduation from the university, Adamu worked briefly as an accountant in his home state, Bauchi, before venturing into journalism where he rose through ranks to become Deputy Editor of now-defunct New Nigerian newspaper.

Upon receiving his university degree, Adamu Adamu was hired as an accountant at CCP and then continued to work at the CNL in Bauchi State, before joining the local government in the same position.

Feeling that he needed a new challenge, Mallam Adamu decided to begin a career as a writer and a public analyst.

He took his first newspaper editor job in 1984 but made a name for himself as a columnist for Daily Trust. During those years, he became known as an active commentator on the events that transpired in Nigeria.

He also published several articles covering troubling issues that had taken place all around Nigeria.

For a couple of years, the Minister of Education served as a Personal Assistant to late Chief Soloman Lar, one of the original supporters of the PDP and its first national chairman.

He has been a loyal follower of President Muhammadu Buhari for years before the latter was elected the President of Nigeria.

Adamu was one of the men that accompanied Buhari to Bauchi State in 2007 to promote the candidacy of Isa Yuguda, a representative of the ANPP. Adamu’s consistent support of the current President of Nigeria led him to be marked as anti-PDP.

He was appointed Minister of Education by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 2015, along with 35 others, when the president made his first major appointments.

Prior to his appointment as the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu had worked as the Secretary of Muhammadu Buhari’s Transition Committee.

Also before his appointment, Adamu wrote back page column for Media Trust’s titles and often syndicated by many news outlets including London-based Crescent International.

His redeployment to the Federal Ministry of Education, where he earlier served in a similar capacity for four years, could perhaps be due to his invaluable contributions to the education sector.

Vanguard