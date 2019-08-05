Police charge businessman with dangerous driving causing death of 3

The police on Monday arraigned a 37-year-old businessman, Celestine Mando, who allegedly drove dangerously , causing the death of three men in a Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

Mando, who resides at Drive 4, House 92, NPI Estate, Gaduwa, Abuja, is charged with causing death by dangerous and inconsiderate driving.

The Prosecution Counsel, Emmanuel Ochayi, told the court that Mando committed the offence on July 14, by the Apo Roundabout, Abuja.

He alleged that on the same date, at about 4. 30 p.m., ASP Ashim Oliver, attached to the Rapid Response Squad 02 at Apo Roundabout, reported the matter.

Ochayi alleged that the police officer said that while on a stop and search duty at the roundabout, the defendant, drove an unregistered Mercedes Benz GLA 250 SUV without due care and hit a Volkwagen Golf II car with reg. no: KDG 158 XA that was moving in the same direction with him from the rear.

Ochayi also alleged that the Volkwagen Golf which was driven by Mohammed Fanari of Apo Abuja with two other passengers, caught fire due to the impact of hit by the defendant’s vehicle.

He said the three men were burnt to death.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 27 and 29 of the Road Traffic Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge..

The Chief Magistrate, Omolola Akindele, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Akindele ordered that the one of the surety must be civil servants not below GL14 while the second surety must be a businessman with a landed property within AMAC with a proof of payment of three years tax clearance certificate.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 20 for hearing.

Vanguard