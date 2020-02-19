Kindly Share This Story:

A commercial bus driver, Yusuf Sanusi, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged reckless driving and causing death of a pedestrian.

The police charged Sanusi, whose house address was not provided, with reckless driving and manslaughter.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that Sanusi committed the offence on Jan. 31, at 8.25 p.m. on the Ikorodu Road, New Garage, Ojota, Lagos.

John alleged that the defendant being the driver of a Volkswagen bus with Registration Number LSD 518 XP, drove recklessly and caused the death of one Femi Owolabi.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 19 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Nwaka ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must produce evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case untill April 2.

