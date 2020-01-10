Police arraign Businessman for alleged fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

Police on Friday arraigned a 39-year-old businessman, Lukman Akindele, at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates Court for allegedly conspiring to defraud a man of N6 million.

The defendant, who resides at No. 33, Budland Street, Ojodu, Lagos, was arraigned for conspiracy, stealing and fraud by the police.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed in January last year at No. 2, Jobifele Way, Ikeja.

Ogu alleged that the defendant and Tony Ogbome, now at large, conspired to defraud the complainant, Mr. Kareem Vincent, by taking his Toyota Venza car valued at N6 million.

The prosecutor added that the defendant introduced Tony to the complainant and stood as a guarantor for him.

Ogu said that Tony paid N1 million out of the N6 million, the value of the car and gave the complainant a N5 million cheque.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 14 suspected touts in Abuja

“The car was thereafter given to Tony and when the complainant presented the cheque at the bank, it bounced back.

“Since then, every effort to see Tony failed, the case was reported at the police station and the defendant was arrested,” he said.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable under the same.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. J.A Adegun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case till February 7 for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: