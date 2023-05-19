Police arraign 3 men, others over alleged forgery, theft in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Three men, Onibonoje Timileyin, Bello Tumise and Ahmed Olasunkanmi were, yesterday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over alleged forgery.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Olumide Bamigbade, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 11 at Federal Polytechnic Satellite Campus in Ado-Ekiti.

Bamigbade alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves and forged the identity card with the registrar’s signature of the Federal Polytechnic Satellite Campus, Ado-Ekiti.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Counsel to the first and third defendants, Mr. Gbenga Ariyibi and the second defendant, Mr. Ade Ademola, both urged the court to grant the defendants bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The magistrate, Mrs. Olubunmi Bamidele, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each in like sum.

In the same vein, 19-year-old Hassan Isawu is facing a three-count charge of house breaking, stealing and malicious damage.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 5, about 11:30a.m., in Ado-Ekiti.

Oriyomi alleged that the defendant broke into the house of one Mr. Femi Akindele and stole aluminum frames and iron burglaries total valued at N500,000 belonging to the complainant.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N80,000 with one surety in like sum.

Also, a 27-year-old man, Lasisi Dada, was arraigned over alleged possession of Indian hemp.

The police prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 12 at about 10:00 a.m in Ado-Ekiti.

Okunade alleged that the defendant had in his possession five wrapped of weeds suspected to be indian hemp.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him, while his counsel, Mr. Stephen Ademuagun, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A.O Adeosun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.