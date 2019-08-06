Ogun Assembly demands performance report from LG chairmen

By Dayo Johnson

THE Ogun State House of Assembly, yesterday, held an interactive session with the chairmen of the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas suspended by the 8th legislature in the state with a directive to them to submit detailed report on their tenure between October 2016 to May, 2019 to the Assembly on or before August 16, 2019.

The Assembly through its Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs led by Jemili Akingbade gave the directive, yesterday while hosting the council chairmen at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Akingbade said that the reports were expected to include details of capital projects executed since assumption of office, the bidding processes of contracts awarded, revenue heads and full disclosure of all revenues and expenditures for scrutiny by the lawmakers.

The House Committee Chairman in the company of his colleagues assured the LG Chairmen of justice, fairness and equity in the examination of petitions against them, saying that the meeting was an avenue for the local government helmsmen to defend themselves of allegations levelled against them.

Akingbade added that the leadership of the Assembly would liaise with the appropriate government agencies to ensure that the suspended chairmen have access to relevant records required to prepare their reports, adding that the Assembly would step up efforts to resolve the issues concerning the suspended chairmen within three weeks.

In their remarks, Deputy Speaker, Oludare Kadiri, Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji and a member representing Abeokuta South I, Yusuf Adejojo as well as his Ijebu North- East, Abayomi Fasuwa, promised that the Assembly will ensure holistic consideration of the allegations bordering on misappropriation of fund and abuse of office levelled against the chairmen.

They hinted that the Assembly will come up with its findings based on the reports from the chairmen in response to the petitions earlier submitted to the 8th Legislature with a view to promoting accountability and transparency in the running of the councils.

In their separate submissions, the representative of the Chairmen from Ogun East, Bayo Osikomaya and Kafaru Felix; West, Mr. Obafemi Edun and Saheed Alagbe as well as those of Ogun Central senatorial districts, Taofeek Olabode and Mr Kunle Folarin, respectively appealed to the leadership of the Assembly to ensure speedy consideration of the issues raised as their tenure would lapse in October.

