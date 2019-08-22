NEMA strengthen staff for effective disaster management

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday said it was set to strengthen the capacity of its staff for effective and proactive disaster management in the country.

Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja, NEMA Director-General, disclosed this at a five-day retreat with the theme “Re-Engineering the Agency for Effective and Proactive Disaster Management” in Minna.

Reports have it that the training aimed at re-designing the agency had participants drawn from NEMA, Minna Operations Office.

Maihaja, who was represented by Mr Bashir Garga, Assistant Director in the Agency, disclosed that the training was held simultaneously across the agency’s formations in the country.

He said that the training was to avail staff of the agency the opportunity to rethink, refocus and reposition them towards effective performance.

Mrs Lydia Wagami, Head of Operations of NEMA, in charge of Niger and Kwara, said staff training and retraining was the most effective vehicle to acquiring latest knowledge on disaster management.

Wagami, who was represented by Mr Ahmed Sani, Head of Finance/Account Unit of the agency in Niger, said that the training would make the staff be more useful in their job especially, in the face of the impending flood disaster.

She said that a report and recommendations are expected to be forwarded to the agency’s head office at the end of the training.

NAN report that papers were presented on General Principles of Disaster Management in Nigeria, Humanitarian Activities in Emergencies and Public Service Rule and Procedures.

Vanguard