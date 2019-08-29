NDDC governors meet over NDDC board appointment

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Governors of oil producing states Thursday met in Abuja over the recent appointment into the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The meeting which held at the Bayelsa state governor’s lodge, Maitama, Abuja has in attendance Governors Udoh Emmanuel, Godwin Obaseki, Rotimi Akeredolu, Seriake Dickson of Akwa Ibom, Edo, Ondo and Bayelsa states respectively as well the deputy governors of Imo and Abia states was convened a few days after President Muhammadu Buhari constituted a new board for the commission.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Governor Dickson called for calm as he noted that there have been pockets of protests over the manner the appointments were made.

The governors he said would have an audience with the President in a bid to address some of the issues raised by the appointments.

“We are here as governors of the oil producing states of the Niger Delta Development Commission. We deliberated over the recent appointments made. As you know, there were protests here and there but we are calling for calm.

“We will meet with the President on this and I can assure you that this we will do,” said Dickson.

Vanguard