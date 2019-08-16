Minimum Wage: We are waiting National’s template — C’River NLC

…FG is not serious about implementation—TUC

By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Benedict Ukpukpen has urged workers in the state to be patient rather than giving in to rumors that state government will not pay the N30,000 minimum wage signed into law by the Federal government.

Ukpukpen made the assurance while debunking rumors making the rounds in the State that government was adopting delay tactics so as not to abide by the initial agreement to pay N30, 000 to workers as minimum wage.

He said that the leadership of labour in the state has been patiently waiting for a template which will come from the national body .

He hinted that it was the template that will guide on what to say when they finally meet on a round table discussion with the state government to brainstorm on the minimum wage issue. “As soon as the template is here, we will engage the state government for the minimum wage of Cross River State be put in place.” “The minimum wage will be paid. My happiness is that Labor and the Government will definitely sit on the negotiation table at the end of the day to discuse the issues.

“Our belief is that Government and labor will soon come to common position very soon. We are on the situation.”We have to be patient as room wasn’t built in a day. Just like a child born have to undergo stages to be come an adult.

“For instance, if you are hungry, you have to wait for meal to be prepared before you can eat,” he said.

On his part ,the Trade Union Congress TUC, Chairman,Com. Clarkson Otu, expressed displeasure in the delay of implementation of minimum wage.

He accused the federal and state government of behaving as if they were unserious with implementation of the minimum wage even when it had been signed into law.

Vanguard