Minimum Wage: We are waiting National’s template — C’River NLC

On 10:38 pmIn Newsby

…FG is not serious about implementation—TUC

By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River State Chairman of the  Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Benedict Ukpukpen has urged workers in the state to be patient  rather than giving in to rumors that state government will not pay the N30,000 minimum wage signed into law by the Federal government.

Ukpukpen made the assurance  while debunking  rumors making the rounds in the State that government was adopting delay tactics so as not to abide by the initial agreement to pay N30, 000 to workers as minimum wage.

He said that the leadership of labour in the state has been patiently  waiting for a template  which will come from the national body .

He hinted  that it was the template that will guide on what to say when they finally meet  on a round table discussion  with the state government to brainstorm on the minimum wage issue.  “As soon as the template is here, we will engage the state government for the minimum wage of  Cross River State  be put in place.” “The minimum wage  will be paid. My happiness is that Labor and the Government will definitely sit on the negotiation table at the end of the day to discuse the issues.

“Our belief is that Government and labor will soon come to common position very soon. We are on the situation.”We have to be patient  as room wasn’t built in a day. Just like a child born have to undergo stages to be come an adult.

“For  instance, if you are hungry, you have to wait for meal to be prepared before you can eat,” he said.

On his part ,the Trade Union Congress  TUC, Chairman,Com. Clarkson Otu, expressed displeasure in the delay of implementation of minimum wage.

He accused the federal and state government of behaving as if they were  unserious  with implementation of the minimum wage even when it had been signed into law.

