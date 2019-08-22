‘Many Nigerians not impressed with Ministerial inauguration’

Prof. Isaac Albert, Dean, Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies, University of Ibadan says many Nigerians are not impressed by the assignment of portfolios to the newly inaugurated ministers.

Albert told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on phone in Lagos that he doesn’t think the president was impressed by the performance of some of them that made the list for the second tenure.

“The president told us that he will appoint people he knows very well.

“I don’t think much has changed. Some of the new people he brought are not in the right place,” Albert said.

The professor of Peace and Conflict Studies said he had expected the president to have come up with an executive bill to address the socio- political challenges facing the country.

The expert noted that most of the ministers and their corresponding ministers of state were not compatible.

“The most worrisome is the instruction given by the president to his ministers to see his Chief of Staff if they want to see him.

“I am really confused. This is discouraging. If ministers cannot reach their president directly, then, there is a big problem.” Albert said.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated 43 ministers of his cabinet on Wednesday in the nation’s capital, Abuja. (NAN)

Vanguard