Makinde says govt gradually easing people’s pains

Makinde

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said, yesterday, that his administration has been gradually easing the pains of people of the state.

The governor stated this during the swearing in of commissioner-nominees held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat in Ibadan.

He said: “Students’ enrollment in examinations reached what people have called “unprecedented levels” because of our zero fees policy.

“I also increased the bursary paid to students of the Nigerian Law School from N100,000, which was last paid in 2012, to N500,000. Our administration will continue to prioritise education as the foundation upon which sustainable development will be built.

“We are gradually easing the pains of our people. Of course, we still face enormous challenges ahead. We have, literally, only just started.”

“My vision in the next four years is to visit and reverse the negative socio-economic indices that have beleaguered Oyo State over the years and make our Pacesetter State set the pace again.”

I am happy to report to you that all hands are on deck. I have been intentional in my actions.”

While charging the newly sworn-in commissioners, Gov. Makinde maintained that no one could do the work alone, adding that it takes cooperation and team spirit to move any endeavor forward.

“That is why all 14 of you will be playing a crucial role in the overall development of Oyo State.

“I am looking forward to seeing you come up with innovative and creative policies that will accelerate Oyo State’s journey to greatness”, he said.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard