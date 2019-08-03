Killing of Catholic Priest ‘barbaric, unwarranted – Buhari

—Directs Security Agencies to fish out killers

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has called on all religious leaders to pray for peace, healing and security of the country.

President Buhari has also sent condolences to the Catholic Church over the killing of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, the Priest of St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Enugu State.

President Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu expressed deep shock and dismay over the killing of another priest, ordering a thorough manhunt for the killers and their immediate prosecution.

The President commiserated with government and people of Enugu State, family of Rev Fr. Offu and members of the parish and all Christians.

Describing the killing of the priest as “barbaric and unwarranted’’, President Buhari assured the Catholic Church and all Nigerians that the fight against “lawlessness and recklessness’’ will be intensified as security of lives and property continues to top his priorities.

According to Buhari, “The entire nation is shaken by the horrible assassination of this priest. The administration will continue to guarantee the freedom of religion and protect places of worship as well as the lives of citizens wherever they live.”

Directing law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in their investigations and bring the perpetrators of the “horrific crime’’ to book,” the President calls on all religious leaders to pray for peace, healing and security of the country.”

