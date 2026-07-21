Aiyedatiwa reappoints Fasoranti as SSG

Aiyedatiwa

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reappointed Dr Taiwo Fasoranti as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Akure by the governor’s spokesperson, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan.

According to the statement, the appointment takes immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fasoranti served as SSG until March 30, when he resigned to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary for the Ondo Central Senatorial District.

He, however, lost the primary to the incumbent senator, Adeniyi Adegbonmire, who currently represents Ondo Central Senatorial District in the Senate.

The statement said the governor approved Fasoranti’s reappointment in recognition of his experience in public administration, policy formulation and governance.

“Aiyedatiwa congratulates Fasoranti on his appointment and charges him to justify the confidence reposed in him by serving the people of Ondo State with dedication, integrity and commitment to the agenda of his administration,” the statement read.