Mr Cannice Nwosu, Coordinator of PDP Volunteer Team (PVT), Imo on Saturday lauded Gov Emeka Ihedioha for engaging technocrats in the rebuilding process of the state.

Nwosu told Newsmen that the state government had fast-tracked economic and infrastructure development in a very short period.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the governor to return the state to prosperity through his people-oriented policies and all-inclusive government.

“Ihedioha has restored due process in Imo and all-inclusive governance with best-known technocrats and brains within the shortest period of time,” Nwosu said.

The PDP chieftain who is also chairmanship aspirant for Mbaitoli LGA described as extraordinary the achievements of the governor.

According to him, we never witnessed this kind of achievement and vision in the last eight years.

Nwosu called on Imo people to continue to support the governor who, he said, had the capacity to take the state to higher grounds.

He commended Gov Ihedioha for championing a purposeful war against corruption in the state which he noted was yielding fruits.

The chairmanship aspirant promised to work in synergy with the state government if elected chairman especially in rooting out corrupt officers at the grassroots.

NAN reports that Gov Emeka Ihedioha of Imo engaged technocrats like Prof Viola Onwuliri, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to revamp the state education system.

Ihedioha also appointed Chief Jasper Ndubuaku, a technocrat as chairman of Imo Recovery Team (IRT) to recover all stolen funds and property of the state by corrupt officers.

Vanguard